Lois Huth, nee Palmer, age 102 of Brookfield, formerly of Cicero. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Huth; fond mother of Michael (Patricia) Huth; Jonathan (Grace) Huth and Lindsay Huth; dear grandmother of Laura (Thomas) Huth-Rhoades, Caroline Haley, Jason Huth, Kathryn (Branden) Alcantar, Erin Santilli and Austin Huth; great grandmother of Mollie Santilli, Addison Alcantar, Mason Alcantar and Marshall Haley; sister of the late Ruth (Edward) Swenson, Harris (Frances) Palmer and Bruce Palmer; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19- Family is choosing to have Services and Interment Private. Memorial Service will be held at future date.
Please visit Funeral Home Website for a complete and extended notice. https://www.hitzemanfuneral.com/lois-huth-nee-palmer
Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513
Memorials appreciated to: Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104