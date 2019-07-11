Lois Adams (nee Berger), age 94, passed away on June 15, 2019 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her children (Mitchell, Jeanne & Joanne), and her beloved dog, Gracie.



She was the middle child of Wallace and Grace Berger, and was known as "Honey" to her older brother, Ralph (deceased), and her younger sister, Betty. The family spent many wonderful summers at Chipmunk Hollow on the Chain o'Lakes.



Lois graduated from the University of Illinois, where she met and married Robert K. Adams, who preceded her in death in 1975.



She was a long time Park Ridge resident, moving here with her family in 1960. Lois spent many years working in the Water Billing Department at Park Ridge City Hall, and had many good friends there.



Lois was also known as "Coach Adams" to many Park Ridge youngsters as for 15 years she coached the "8 and under" swimmers of the Park Ridge Swim Team.



Grandma Adams will be greatly missed by Kristin, Jennifer, Tara and Jeffrey, her beloved grandchildren, as well as her two great-grandchildren (who called her "GG"), Ainsley and Easton.



Known as Aunt Honey to her nieces and nephews, Bonnie, Brian, Barbara, Cathy, Kurt, Tom and Joe, she will be greatly missed at this year's family reunion at Chipmunk Hollow – which will not be the same without her.



A private family memorial will be conducted at the Reunion… Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019