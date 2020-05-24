Lois J. Hansen
1942 - 2020
Lois J. Hansen, 78 of Elmhurst, formerly of Mt. Prospect, was born February 17, 1942 in Chicago to Edward and Grace (Krenek) Kavale and passed away May 19, 2020. Lois was the loving mother of Phillip A. Hansen Jr. and Christina Hansen; cherished grandmother of Kane Hansen; dear sister of Marilyn (Robert) Youngberg; fond aunt of Brad Youngberg and Kara Lavrich; and beloved great-aunt of Andra and Blake Lavrich.

Lois was a member of her high school friends group known as "The Club," active Mensa member, and member of the elite "Lois Club." She was passionate about new adventures in cooking, dining, and travel. Lois' first expedition after retiring was flying around the world with stops in numerous locations.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. The visitation will be following the State of Illinois guidelines regarding social distancing and adherence to a 10 person limit at any one time in the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 10am. Friends and family will be able to view the funeral service via a livestream on the Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
