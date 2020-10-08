Beloved daughter of the late Harold and the late Lucille O'Malley; loving sister of Robert (Jinger) O'Malley; cherished aunt of R.J., Patrick and Michael O'Malley; adored great-aunt of Alana; fond cousin and friend of many. The family would like to thank Lois' caregiver Joanne for her care and support. Lois was a dedicated employee of the Chicago Board of Education for over 40 years. Private Interment Concordia Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 crisis a Memorial Service celebrating Lois' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lois' name to Park Lawn Association, 10833 S. LaPorte Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
to sign guestbook.