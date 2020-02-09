Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Inurnment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Lois J. Schifo Obituary
Lois J. Schifo, nee Kalas. Beloved wife of Kenneth Schifo. Loving mother of Julie (Christopher) Klatka and Gina (Vince) Evans. Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Mike) Klatka, Sydney (Sebastian) Stasiakiewicz, Delaney and Alexa Evans. Dear sister of Gary (the late Cindy) Kalas. Fond aunt of Michelle (Darin) Gawne. Preceded by her parents Walter and Mildred Kalas.

Memorial visitation Thursday, 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Inurnment Friday, 11:00 A.M at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
