Lois J. Wiese (nee Wall) age 88 - Lois was born on October 18, 1931, in Chicago, IL, and passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020. Long time resident of Park Ridge, IL for 55 years. Loving wife of the late Wilbert Wiese. She is survived by daughters Susan Adler and Sharon (the late Charles) Bell, two granddaughters Jennifer (Jose Diaz) Bell and Jacqueline (Nicholas) Kyriazes, and proud great grandma (Nana) to 5 great-grandchildren, Madison and Katelyn Diaz, Alexandria, Lucas and Makayla Kyriazes. Lois loved tending to her garden, her pet poodles and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed family fishing vacations to Northern Minnesota and Winter getaways to Sanibel Island in Florida. Private memorial service plans to be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N Prospect Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or to the Anti-Cruelty Society at anticruelty.org