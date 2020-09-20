1/
Lois J. Wiese
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Wiese (nee Wall) age 88 - Lois was born on October 18, 1931, in Chicago, IL, and passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020. Long time resident of Park Ridge, IL for 55 years. Loving wife of the late Wilbert Wiese. She is survived by daughters Susan Adler and Sharon (the late Charles) Bell, two granddaughters Jennifer (Jose Diaz) Bell and Jacqueline (Nicholas) Kyriazes, and proud great grandma (Nana) to 5 great-grandchildren, Madison and Katelyn Diaz, Alexandria, Lucas and Makayla Kyriazes. Lois loved tending to her garden, her pet poodles and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed family fishing vacations to Northern Minnesota and Winter getaways to Sanibel Island in Florida. Private memorial service plans to be determined at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N Prospect Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or to the Anti-Cruelty Society at anticruelty.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved