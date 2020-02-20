|
|
Lois Jean DuSell "Aunt Jean", 94, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Aunt Jean was born December 25, 1925 in Ottawa, IL, daughter of the late Enoch and Hattie Olson.
She married Forester J. DuSell and enjoyed 65 years together before his death in December 2018.
Aunt Jean was employed as an executive secretary at Richard J. Wilcox in Aurora, IL for many years.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband Aunt Jean was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9 AM until time of service 10 AM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet, Aurora, IL.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant View at www.pvottawa.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020