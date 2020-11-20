Lois Jean Jensen (nee Parffrey), 88, dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Jensen for 66 years, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, joining her late son Dean in eternal life. Loving mother of Marylou (Neal) Conners, late Dean (late Patricia) Jensen, Don (Kathleen) Jensen and Debbie Jensen. Loving grandmother to Angela (Scott), Kristy (Dan), Nick (Jennifer), Tom (Kim), Michael (Cory), Jeff, and James. Proud great-grandmother of Patrick, David, Clayton, Jude, Lucy, Jack and Charlie. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020, 8:30 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family on Lois' Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878