Lois Jean Santerior, nee Kulanda, of Westchester, IL and Tucson, AZ, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Paula; dearest daughter of the late George and Pauline Kulanda; cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Active member of GFWC and Lois Club. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. For memorials please contact the family directly. Funeral info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019