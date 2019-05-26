Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Lois Santerior
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Santerior
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Santerior

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Jean Santerior Obituary
Lois Jean Santerior, nee Kulanda, of Westchester, IL and Tucson, AZ, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Paula; dearest daughter of the late George and Pauline Kulanda; cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Active member of GFWC and Lois Club. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. For memorials please contact the family directly. Funeral info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now