Lois Warshaw nee Kanne, 91 3/4. Loving wife of the late Milton Warshaw. Cherished mother of Susan (Douglas) Barnes, Lawrence (Donna) Warshaw and the late David (the late MaryAnne) Warshaw. Treasured grandmother of Andrea (Thomas) Skinner, Philip (Gina) Levinson, Molly, Natalie and Ian Warshaw, Jeremy (Dacia) Barnes, Mandi (Thomas) Little, and Jenny Stamper. Adored Gigi of Abigail and Rebecca Skinner, Olivia and Penelope Levinson, Aaron, Morgan and Kayleann Barnes, Taushia and Ian Little and Rhiannon Stamper. Great-great-grandmother of Orion Hendrix Estrada. Devoted friend of Arthur Bierman and the late Bernard Widen. Dear sister of Robert (Ethel) Kanne, and sister-in-law of Dorothy (Harold) Johnson and Selma (Alan) Kraft. Fond aunt of many. Services Sunday, 1:00 pm at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to a would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 24, 2019