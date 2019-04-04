Home

Lois Kilroy Powers of Glenview, IL Born: November 15, 1928Died: April 2, 2019Lois Kilroy Powers, age 90, of Glenview. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Ted" Powers; loving mother of Mary Ann (Dave) Ligon, Kathy (Chris) Rintz, Jeannie (Marty) Van Hoesen, Edward "Teddy" Jr. (Chris) Powers, Tom (Betsy) Powers, Lois (Brian) Rosinski, Eileen (Mike) Molitor, Maureen (Bob) Nemmer, Sheila (Al) Hurley, Peggy (Steve) Molitor, and the late Ann and John Powers; fond grandmother to 38 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.Visitation 11:15am to 12:00pm Saturday April 6, 2019. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025Memorial Mass 12:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Misericordia Home
