Lois L. Hopsicker, nee Sauer, age 94, of Evanston, formerly of Chicago and Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Robert A.; loving mother of Michael (Alix), Thomas (Laurel), and Wendy (Robert) Strom; dear grandmother of Rachel (James Petrie) Hopsicker, Emily and Nicholas Strom; fond sister of Steven (Cynthia) Sauer and the late Winifred Neubert, Audrey Gucwa, Ronald, Marguerite, Lloyd, and Wayne Sauer; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Service, Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to (), 801 18th St., N.W., Washington, D.C., 20006-3517. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019