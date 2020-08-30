1/1
Lois L. Schmidt
Lois L. Schmidt, nee Levy, age 88, of Skokie, beloved wife of the late Allen L. Schmidt; loving mother of Ivy (George) Spataro, Julie Schmidt, Nancy (Lee) Singer and the late Bonnie Klein; adored grandma of Antonia and Mason Schmidt, Bari (Colin) Schawillie, Adam and Merrick Singer; devoted daughter of the late Maurice and the late Bertha Levy; cherished sister-in-law of Mildred Weinstein; treasured aunt of Lynn (Shlomo) Krudo and Eila (Doug) Koltun. Lois will be dearly missed by her family and countless friends. The graveside service and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers or food, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
