Lois Levey

Lois "Lolly" Silver Earlix Levey, 87. Beloved wife of the late Julian Levey. Loving mother of Jack (Shelley) Levey, Keith (Stacy) Levey and the late Mitchell (Nancy) Levey. Proud grandmother of Madelaine Levey, Slater Levey (Danielle Purdy, fiancee), and great grandmother of Jade Levey. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late John) Switzer and the late Marcia (the late Ira) Weinstein. Loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Caring friend to all. To keep everyone safe and healthy all services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton Street, Skokie, IL 60077, www.skokielibrary.info
, or North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, IL 60093, www.nssc.org
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com