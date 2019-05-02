|
|
Lois M. LaJeunesse nee Duffy age 92; beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Dan (Marcia), Larry, Jeanne (the late Jerry) Bartolini, Jim (Sandy), Joe (Colleen), Mike, George (Valerie), Peg (Bill) Hammer and Dave (Eileen); cherished Grandmother of seventeen and Great Grandmother of seventeen; fond sister of the late Joan Laschober, Jeannette (late Ron) Drwiega and Carol (Ed) Conroy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude or the appreciated. Visitation Friday May 3, 2019; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Saturday May 4th 8:45 am from chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019