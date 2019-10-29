|
Lois M. Pahl (nee Panfil) age 79. Beloved wife of Donald. Devoted mother of Deborah (Roger) Jensen, Pamela (James) Nolan, Kimberly Ballard, Scott (Marcy) and Patrick (Crystal). Loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Edmund Jr. and Lawrence Panfil. Cherished daughter of the late Joan and Edmund Panfil Sr. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to caregiver Ilmante Butkeviciute. Many years of service at Holy Cross Hospital-Chicago and longtime member of St. Teresa Society-Brighton Park. Visitation Tuesday Oct. 29th, 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday, Oct. 30th, 830 AM from the funeral home to St. Albert the Great Church for 930 AM Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019