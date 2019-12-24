|
Lois M. Riesterer, nee Knudsen. Ago 90 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of Peter F. Loving mother of Kenneth (Qinghua), Charles (Nancy), Joanne (Tim) Zito and John (Editha). Cherished grandmother of Kelsey, Cody, Jeffrey, Jessica, Anthony, Nicholas, Peter (Megan) and Anne. Devoted great-grandmother of Kiara, Jazmine, Olivia and Brennan. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Mass to follow, 12:30 p.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
