Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Riesterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois M. Riesterer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. Riesterer Obituary
Lois M. Riesterer, nee Knudsen. Ago 90 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of Peter F. Loving mother of Kenneth (Qinghua), Charles (Nancy), Joanne (Tim) Zito and John (Editha). Cherished grandmother of Kelsey, Cody, Jeffrey, Jessica, Anthony, Nicholas, Peter (Megan) and Anne. Devoted great-grandmother of Kiara, Jazmine, Olivia and Brennan. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Mass to follow, 12:30 p.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -