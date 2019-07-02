Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
14327 Highland Ave.
Orland Park, IL
Lois M. Schofield

Lois M. Schofield Obituary
(nee Rogers). Beloved Wife of the late Joseph Schofield. Loving Mother of Mary Beth Schofield, Gerry (late Bernard) Russell, Joanne (Denny) Nicholson, Raymond (Julie) Schofield, Maureen (Jack) Canavan, Geralyn (Mark) Carrillo, Katie (Tim) Sarhage, Colleen (Tom) McLeahy and the late Susan (Timothy) Griffin. Loving Grandmother of 23, Great Grandmother of 31. Fond Sister of the late Marilyn Cahillane and Jean Stack. Family and friends will meet Wednesday July 3rd at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meg Moonan Endowment for Melanoma Research, www.march4meg.com would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
