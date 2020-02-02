Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Lutheran Church
21W500 Butterfield Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wiese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mae Wiese


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Mae Wiese Obituary
Lois Mae Wiese (née Bacon), 85, of Lombard passed away Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. She was born Feb 15, 1934 in Forest Park. Lois was a Godly woman who loved her Lord with all her heart, soul and strength. She always demonstrated that God comes first and family comes second. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne; five children: Cheryl (Dale) Talsma of Nigeria, Kevin (Marcy) Wiese of Chandler AZ, Kyle (Kristine) Wiese of Minnetonka MN, Kristin Linley of Lombard, and Faith (Matt) Lundstrom of Aurora; 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brother, Art (Rosemary) Bacon, of Lombard. Visitation for friends and family will be on Feb 15 at 9:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Lombard.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -