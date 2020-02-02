|
Lois Mae Wiese (née Bacon), 85, of Lombard passed away Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. She was born Feb 15, 1934 in Forest Park. Lois was a Godly woman who loved her Lord with all her heart, soul and strength. She always demonstrated that God comes first and family comes second. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne; five children: Cheryl (Dale) Talsma of Nigeria, Kevin (Marcy) Wiese of Chandler AZ, Kyle (Kristine) Wiese of Minnetonka MN, Kristin Linley of Lombard, and Faith (Matt) Lundstrom of Aurora; 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brother, Art (Rosemary) Bacon, of Lombard. Visitation for friends and family will be on Feb 15 at 9:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Lombard.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020