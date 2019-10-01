|
|
Lois Marie Kostal nee Amato. Beloved wife of Jerry Kostal. Loving mother of Linda (Mike) Forde, Jerome (Cathy) Kostal & Jeffery Kostal. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jerome III, Brendan, Alex, Jacquelyn & Kalan. Proud great grandmother of five. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019