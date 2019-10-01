Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerald Church
Lois Marie Kostal

Lois Marie Kostal Obituary
Lois Marie Kostal nee Amato. Beloved wife of Jerry Kostal. Loving mother of Linda (Mike) Forde, Jerome (Cathy) Kostal & Jeffery Kostal. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jerome III, Brendan, Alex, Jacquelyn & Kalan. Proud great grandmother of five. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
