Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Village at Victory Lakes - Great Room (located in the Independent Living Apartment Building)
1075 E. Victory Drive
Lindenhurst, IL
Lois Marie Parks


1926 - 2020
Lois Marie Parks Obituary
Lois Marie Parks, 93 years old of Lindenhurst, IL passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born to the late George and Viola (nee Wegner) Piske on October 4, 1926 in Chicago, IL. On June 11, 1949, Lois married Russell Lloyd Parks.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Village at Victory Lakes - Great Room (located in the Independent Living Apartment Building), 1075 E. Victory Drive, Lindenhurst, IL 60046. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in honor of Lois. For further information and to sign the online guestbook for Lois, please visit www.strangfh.com or call Strang Funeral Home of Antioch (847)-395-4000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
