Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Lois Newberger Obituary
Lois Newberger. Loving wife of the late Philip Newberger. Devoted mother of Sara Lynn (Barbie Levine) Newberger and Jeremy (Rebecca) Newberger. Proud "Bubbe" of Joel (Maya), Noam, and Micah Newberger, Jacob Berkowitz and great-grandmother of Ruby. Beloved sister-in-law of Michael and Charlotte Newberger. Loving sister of Bob (Karen) Dunn. Adoring aunt and cherished friend to all who knew her. Service Sunday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2530, Chicago, IL 60601, www.arthritis.org or a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 30, 2019
