Lois Olsen Peltier of Glenview and Lake Forest surrendered to the loving arms of God on March 13, 2019. She was 94 years old. Lois is survived by her husband of 71 years, Noel C. Peltier, Sr., her daughter Patrice (Paul Zillgitt) of Spring Green, WI, and son Noel Jr. of Buffalo Grove. An avid gardener, talented painter, and whirlwind of activity, she will be missed. Services are private. Memorials can be made to Bright Futures Foundation, 2500 Indigo Lane, Box 2600, Glenview, IL 60026.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019