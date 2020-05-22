Lois Rochelle Harrison, nee Ginsburg, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Leo M. Harrison J.D. Cherished mother of Joellen (Shiraz) Versi, Jonathan Harrison MD (Penny Moskowitz) and Barry Allen Harrison. Devoted grandmother of Michael and Diane Versi and Alexandra Harrison (David Bozin). Dear sister of the late Phyllis Tarson and Naomi Ginsburg. Private graveside services are necessary. Family and friends that cannot attend can view the funeral on Lois's webpage at
www.mitzvahfunerals.com, Friday May 22nd at 10:30 AM live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.