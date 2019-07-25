Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lois Rubin Obituary
Lois M. Rubin, nee Kase, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Michael (Laura) Rubin, Jill Rubin and David (Coral) Rubin. Cherished mother-in-law of the late Paula D. Rubin. Proud grandmother of David, Loren, Jason, and Jamie Rubin. Dear sister of the late Jackie (the late Abe) Nevel and the late Fred (the late Sonda) Kase. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service Friday 1 PM at Zion Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 6758 W. Addison St., Chicago. Shiva will be held Friday at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL. (3 PM- 8 PM) In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to the City of Hope, www.cityofhope.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
