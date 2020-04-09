|
|
Lois S. Kahn, age 80, of Northbrook, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Sid. Loving mother of Marcey (the late Paul) Barichello and Michael (Suzanne) Kahn. Proud grandmother of Nicole, Jaclyn, and Michelle Barichello, Maria, Alexander, Andrew, and Isabella Kahn. Dear sister of Lenora (the late Robert) Schur. Fond sister in law of Cheryl (Rich) Lucas and cherished friend to many. Known as "Lolo," she is remembered for her unconditional love, upbeat personality, and her extraordinary ability to make you feel special and treasured. She will be missed but will continue to live in our hearts forever. She spent 45 wonderful years working side by side with her husband and daughter at B & F Coffee Service. Known for her ability to befriend just about anyone she met, her spirit and zest for life was remarkable. Her loving nature and kindness will be forever cherished and carried on by her family and loved ones. May her memory always be for a blessing.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial service will be private, but a video stream will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , whose mission was close to Lois's heart, at 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020