|
|
Lois Kathryn Schmidt, died on March 31, 2019, at age 99. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Schmidt. School Principal from 1960 to 1984. Private burial at Chapel Hill Gardens South. Memorial Service at The Clare (55 E. Pearson St., Chicago) in the chapel on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 3-4:30 PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clare Charitable Foundation.For Funeral Info: 708-636-1200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019