Lois Seidel (nee Wellman), 97, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Lake Forest Hospital. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 22, 1922 to Arthur and Amanda (nee Thoms) Wellman. She was a devoted wife and loving Mother to Robert (Marsha) Seidel and Sally (Bill) McNitt; loving Grandmother to eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerhard (2004). A private family service was held with burial at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or Faith Lutheran Church, 680 W. Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL, 60045. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019