Lois Sims Stack of Chicago, IL and Palm Desert, CA passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 after a decade-long and defiant battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of her passing, she was holding hands with her devoted and loving husband of 24 years, Stephen Stack and her only child, Amy Agnew Dugdale. While Lois loved flowers – especially calla lilies and peonies – she loved making charitable donations far more. She prefers that any flowers in her honor be replaced with donations to the following organizations – American Heart Association
and St. Paul's United Church of Christ. For more information and details about the Celebration of Life planned for her, please visit www.lovinglois.org
.