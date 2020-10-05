Lois Sklare, age 90, beloved wife of the late Harry Sklare, loving mother of Mitchell Sklare, Nancy (Howard) Silverman and Robert Sklare; cherished grandmother of Dylan and Alyson Sklare, Lauren (Andrew) Appel, Bradley (Mary) Silverman, Chelsey (fiancé Seth) and Melanie Sklare; dear sister of Adah Bakalinsky and Betty McClusky; treasured cousin of Naomi Myers and Irwin Javinsky; much loved aunt to many nieces and nephews; the family would like to give a special thank you to Lois' caregivers for their dedication and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.