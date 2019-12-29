Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
Lois Soble Obituary
Lois Soble, nee Sakover, 81, beloved wife and friend of the late Jerrold "Jerry" for over 61 years; loving mother of Paulea (Richard) Jacobs, Jill (Frank) Soble-Moreno and Jon (Marcy) Soble; cherished grandmother of Stacy (Garrick) Allen, Blair (Melanie) Mislich, Lisa Jacobs, Logan and Olivia Soble; adored great-grandmother of Riley Allen and Tatum Mislich; dear sister of the late Diane Schwartz; treasured aunt of Joel and Ira and favorite aunt of Marc, Cindi, Risa and Gabi. Chapel service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jewish Women International (jwi.org) or . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
