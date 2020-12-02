Lois Zollo, nee Clonick, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Burt Zollo. Loving mother of Peggy (David) Miller, Peter (Debbie) Zollo and Paul Zollo. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Katy) Miller, Liza (Eric Meyerson) Miller, Rob Miller, Ben Zollo, Sarah (Jared) Rabin, Jimmy (Haley) Zollo and Joshua Zollo. Caring great-grandmother of Annabelle, Theo, Cora, Leo, and Layla. Dear sister of the late Jane (the late Norman) Gordon and the late Shirley (the late Miles) Fleischman. Proud daughter, special aunt, wonderful friend, talented cook & baker, Sunday school teacher, tireless volunteer, crossword-puzzle and needlepoint aficionado. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois's memory to the Special Kids Foundation, 2218 N Monticello Ave, Chicago IL 60647, www.specialkidsfoundation.org
or the charity of your choice
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website Thursday 1PM. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com