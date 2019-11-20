|
Loisel O. Martin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Loy was born on October 24th, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to Aaron and Helen nee Tacke Orchard. She attended Southwest High School in St. Louis, Drake University, and graduated with highest honors from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. While at Mizzou, she was President of her sorority, Chi Omega, and met the love of her life, Lyle Martin, in 1949. Loy and Lyle married in October of 1952 and settled in Villa Park, Illinois in 1961. Always involved in community activities, Loy volunteered devotedly for the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Guild, serving for many years in support of the hospital. She worked as a Freelance Copywriter for several large Department Stores in Chicago while raising their three sons. She was an avid fan of all their activities, and she loved spending weekends at their summer lake cottage in White Pigeon, Michigan. Loy is survived by her sons, Steven, Christopher (April), and Craig (Connie). She leaves four grandchildren; Mike (Brittany) Martin, and Dr. Tom, Kathy, and Cindy Martin; great grandchildren, Mason and Madison and brother Don Orchard. Loy was pre-deceased by her husband Lyle, sister-in-law Carol Orchard, and in-laws Esther (Charlie) Kretschman and Doris (Jack) Anderson. The entire Martin family wishes to extend immense gratitude to the professionals at Beacon Hill, in particular, to the staff at the Health Center for their kind and loving care. Visitation will be held at Williams Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation, https://53045.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298 , or mailed to 155 E. Brush Hill Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral Info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
