Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Lola Conglis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Rd.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 S. Roselle Rd.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Conglis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Conglis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Conglis Obituary
Lola Conglis, nee Doudalis. Beloved wife of the late George C.; loving mother of Chris (Sophia); proud grandmother of Alexander and Stephanie; dear sister of Helen (Peter) Vourganas and the late Tina (late James) Zoumboulis. Everyone is asked to meet on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now