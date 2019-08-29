|
Lola Conglis, nee Doudalis. Beloved wife of the late George C.; loving mother of Chris (Sophia); proud grandmother of Alexander and Stephanie; dear sister of Helen (Peter) Vourganas and the late Tina (late James) Zoumboulis. Everyone is asked to meet on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Rd., Palatine. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019