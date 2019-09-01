Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Markus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola D. Markus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola D. Markus Obituary
Lola Dorothy Tellschow Markus, 88, was born, married and died on August 25. Born and raised in Chicago, Lola married Ray Markus and raised 3 children in Park Ridge, IL. She later lived for short periods in Des Plaines, IL and Dalton, GA.

Lola was preceded in death by parents Harry and Alice Tellschow, older sister Marilyn Desmond, 23 year old grandson Daniel Markus and husband of 67 years, Ray Markus.

She is survived by younger sister Marlo Tellschow of CA and her children: Barry (Sara) Markus of NC, Donna (Frank) Sandy of GA, and Tim (Lori) Markus of WA. Surviving grandchildren are Edward (Callie) of NC, Elena (Wil) and Bryce of GA, and Sean and Jessica of WA. One great grandchild, Catherine of NC, also survives.

Lola loved her family, friends, chocolate, racquetball and the YMCA. Donations may be made in her name to the Lattof YMCA, Des Plaines IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.