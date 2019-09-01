|
|
Lola Dorothy Tellschow Markus, 88, was born, married and died on August 25. Born and raised in Chicago, Lola married Ray Markus and raised 3 children in Park Ridge, IL. She later lived for short periods in Des Plaines, IL and Dalton, GA.
Lola was preceded in death by parents Harry and Alice Tellschow, older sister Marilyn Desmond, 23 year old grandson Daniel Markus and husband of 67 years, Ray Markus.
She is survived by younger sister Marlo Tellschow of CA and her children: Barry (Sara) Markus of NC, Donna (Frank) Sandy of GA, and Tim (Lori) Markus of WA. Surviving grandchildren are Edward (Callie) of NC, Elena (Wil) and Bryce of GA, and Sean and Jessica of WA. One great grandchild, Catherine of NC, also survives.
Lola loved her family, friends, chocolate, racquetball and the YMCA. Donations may be made in her name to the Lattof YMCA, Des Plaines IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019