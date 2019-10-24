Home

Lon Allison
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Wheaton Bible Church
27W500 North Ave.
West Chicago, IL
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Wheaton Bible Church
27W500 North Ave.
West Chicago, IL
Lon Allison


1952 - 2019
Lon Allison Obituary
Lonnie James Allison, 67, much loved pastor, author, and educator, beloved husband of Marie Allison; dear son of the late James and Margaret Allison; loving father of Tara (Matthew) Nordling, Courtney (Patrick) Quinn, and Eric Allison; proud grandfather of Caleb, Aubrey and Kaylee; dear brother of Rande (Sue) Allison, Sandy (Randy) Erickson, and the late Stevie Allison.  Visitation Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4:00 until 5:45 pm at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. where a celebration of Lon's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. and a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be directed to https://shop.alivingtribute.org/products/tree-planting-with-commemorative-card and send cards to Lon Allison Memorial, PO Box 147, West Chicago IL, 60186.  Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
