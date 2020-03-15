|
|
Loraine Vivien Kraft, 94, formerly of Naperville, marketing executive and mentor, passed away March 8, 2020, at home Evanston home. After graduating from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, Loraine held positions in the field of qualitative marketing research, most recently at Quaker Oats. She loved the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots, the Chicago Tribune and "New Yorker" magazine, and telling a good joke. She diligently sent Christmas cards, and was a devout Christian Scientist and member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Naperville and Evanston's Second Church of Christ. Preceded in death by husband Robert W. Kraft and parents Ethel (nee Pearson) and Leonard Bogle. A most kind, generous and bright woman, Loraine will be sorely missed and never forgotten by her many friends. Private services. Memorial tributes may be made to: First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1108 Oswego Rd., Naperville, 60540. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020