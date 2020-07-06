Loraine S. Dawson, 86, passed away July 3, 2020 at her home in Cary. She was born December 16, 1933 in Gordon, KY to Louisa Back Shepherd and Philip Hall Shepherd. Loraine was a full-time teacher. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard W. Dawson; daughters, Janette (Scott) Tobin and Jennifer (Michael) Nordengren; grandchildren Brittany (Wesley) Lenox, Tyler Nordengren, Kyle Nordengren, Connor Tobin, Bryce Nordengren, and Anya Nordengren; great grandson, Christopher Lenox; sister, Imogene (Lavine) Shepherd Jones; brother, Richard E. (Linda) Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Nadine Cornett and Billie Sue Wiggins; and brothers, V. Harold Shepherd, L. Donald Shepherd, Bobby R. Shepherd, and James E. Shepherd. Visitation will be 4pm until the memorial service at 7pm, Friday July 10 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Interment will be private. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com
