Lorayne Marie Cascino nee Allegretti age 95. Beloved wife of the late Anthony E. Cascino; loving mother of Anthony (Mary) Cascino, Leonora (Joseph) Nicosia, Katherine (Glenn) Folsom and Christopher, M.D. (Susan) Cascino; proud grandmother 9 great grandmother of 7. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private. You can access the live stream of Lorayne's Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. by visiting divinemercynorthshore.org
and scroll down to worship with us. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union League Boys and Girls Club, 65 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Il 60604. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.