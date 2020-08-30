My dear Aunt Lorayne, what a wonderful loving gracious lady who had always been so kind and generous to me and my family. She found my 1st apartment for me when I went to Chicago to dental school in1959. She wrote the most wonderful cookbook "A TOUCH OF ROSE" that I was able to make many copies of and give to all my children and grandchildren. Her husband Anthony and Lorayne came to Cheyenne to deliver my fathers obituary in 1999. Our love to Tony , Chris, and Kitty.



Dan Allegretti