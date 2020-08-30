1/1
Lorayne Marie Cascino
Lorayne Marie Cascino nee Allegretti age 95. Beloved wife of the late Anthony E. Cascino; loving mother of Anthony (Mary) Cascino, Leonora (Joseph) Nicosia, Katherine (Glenn) Folsom and Christopher, M.D. (Susan) Cascino; proud grandmother 9 great grandmother of 7. Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private. You can access the live stream of Lorayne's Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. by visiting divinemercynorthshore.org and scroll down to worship with us. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union League Boys and Girls Club, 65 W. Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Il 60604. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
livestream: divinemercynorthshore.org and scroll down to worship with us
Memories & Condolences

August 29, 2020
Auntie lorayne was in all our lives a special. Person. She was my godmother in my heart and soul I will miss her.she loved everyone and support everyone God bless you we love you
GeorgeCascino
Family
August 29, 2020
Please add Leonora to my condolences.
Dan Allegretti
August 29, 2020
My dear Aunt Lorayne, what a wonderful loving gracious lady who had always been so kind and generous to me and my family. She found my 1st apartment for me when I went to Chicago to dental school in1959. She wrote the most wonderful cookbook "A TOUCH OF ROSE" that I was able to make many copies of and give to all my children and grandchildren. Her husband Anthony and Lorayne came to Cheyenne to deliver my fathers obituary in 1999. Our love to Tony , Chris, and Kitty.
Dan Allegretti
