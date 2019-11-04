Home

North Shore Congregation
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL 60022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL
Lore B. Kirchheimer

Lore B. Kirchheimer, 91, Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife of the late Harry; devoted mother of Opal Lynne (Jeff) Rosenfeld, James Kirchheimer, and David (Sherry) Kirchheimer; cherished grandmother of Julia Rosenfeld, Amy (Anthony) Trojan, Brooks (Catherine) Kirchheimer, Meredith Kirchheimer, and the late Daniel Rosenfeld; proud great-grandmother of Hannah, Elizabeth, and Callan; dear sister of the late Max Baer; caring aunt of Goori Vered and Lya Vered-Lev. Lore was a past chapter president of Hadassah, and was actively involved in many aspects of philanthropy and Jewish life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral service Tues, Nov. 5, 9:30 AM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org, or North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
