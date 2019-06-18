|
|
Adam , Lore L. Lore L. Adam, age 87, of Skokie, native of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Beloved mother of Bettina (fiancé, Kristian Schuetz) Fergus and Stefan (partner, Madeleine Warren) Adam; dear mother-in-law of the late John Fergus; loving oma of Brendan, Matthew, Michael, and Aiden; fond sister of Elsbeth Vogel. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7870 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019