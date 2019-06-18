Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lore Adam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lore L. Adam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lore L. Adam Obituary
Adam , Lore L. Lore L. Adam, age 87, of Skokie, native of Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Beloved mother of Bettina (fiancé, Kristian Schuetz) Fergus and Stefan (partner, Madeleine Warren) Adam; dear mother-in-law of the late John Fergus; loving oma of Brendan, Matthew, Michael, and Aiden; fond sister of Elsbeth Vogel. Visitation, Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7870 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now