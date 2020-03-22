|
Lorelei Cole-Redman, nee Brandt, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Abe Cole and the late Herb Redman; cherished mother of Robin (the late Aaron) Fischer, Jeffrey (Lynn) Cole and Debbie Cole (Richard Taich); loving grandmother of Amy Fischer, Michael Fischer (Fabiola Zanini), Rachel Cole, Jessica Cole and great-grandchild Avianna; dear sister of Ina (the late Walter Berkley and the late Fred Robinson). A private family graveside funeral is necessary, however video of the funeral will be available later Tuesday evening at
www.mitzvahfunerals.com Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020