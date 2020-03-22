Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorelei Cole-Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorelei Cole-Redman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorelei Cole-Redman Obituary
Lorelei Cole-Redman, nee Brandt, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Abe Cole and the late Herb Redman; cherished mother of Robin (the late Aaron) Fischer, Jeffrey (Lynn) Cole and Debbie Cole (Richard Taich); loving grandmother of Amy Fischer, Michael Fischer (Fabiola Zanini), Rachel Cole, Jessica Cole and great-grandchild Avianna; dear sister of Ina (the late Walter Berkley and the late Fred Robinson). A private family graveside funeral is necessary, however video of the funeral will be available later Tuesday evening at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorelei's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now