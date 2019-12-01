|
|
Lorelei D. Bragassi (nee Bidlo). Loving wife of Richard Bragassi. Cherished Mother of Jill (Rodric) MacKay and Jason (Margaret) Bragassi. Proud Grandmother of Alec, Liam, Grace and Sophia.
Visitation is Sunday, December 1, 2019 at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem) from 3 PM to 8 PM. Visitation on Monday from 10 AM until time of Service 11 AM Cremation Private. Condolences may be sent to Lorelei's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019