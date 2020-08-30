Lorelei Tomes

Lorelei "Lou" Tomes, age 73, of Lisle, Illinois passed away on August 26, 2020. Lou was known for her love of music, animals, and the outdoors. Lou spent the majority of her life as an educator at the Brookfield Zoo for over 35 years. Lou is the beloved wife of Keith Tomes for 40+ years. A loving mother to Amy (Liem) McDonough of Plainfield, IL. Beloved daughter of the late Percy and the late Ruth (Andres) Jochum. Loving grandmother to Bryan and Kelly McDonough. Dear sister to Sharon (James) Bohart. Fond aunt to Michelle (Mark) Irwin, Jim (Kristi) Bohart, Anna (Wayne) Howard, John Juarez, and Nicki (Justin) Tuggle. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200