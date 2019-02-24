|
Age 93. Beloved husband of 68 years to Jane (nee Hanke). Devoted father of Loren D., Paul, Peter (Pat), Louise (Bill) LaRue, David (Colleen), and Martha (Lee) Martin. Proud grandfather of 12. Adored great-grandfather of 6. Dear son of the late Reinhardt G. and Clara Jahn. Loving brother of Martin D. (Patricia) Jahn, and the late Reinhardt H. (Shirley) Jahn. Kind brother-in-law of the late Carl (Ellie) Hanke. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather for a memorial service on Friday 11 a.m. at the Palos Community Church, 12312 S. 88th Avenue, Palos Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Center, 12700 Southwest Hwy., Palos Park, IL 60464, www.thecenterpalos.org or Union League Boys and Girls Clubs, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, www.ulbgc.org/donate would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019