Lorena "Jean" Curran nee Blew, age 96, of Palos Park, IL passed away December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Curran. Loving mother of John (Julie), Paul (Valery), Stephen (the late Cindi), Roger (Evelyn). Proud grandmother of Kristen, Sheri (Nick) Styczen, Jeremy (Michelle), Rachel, Brett, Kellie (Lisa), Greg (Megan), Michael (Meagan), Amanda, Jake (Ashley), and Luke (Hannah). Great-grandmother of 7. Cherished sister of Dorothy, and the late Bob and Don Blew. Jean graduated from University of Illinois in 1946, double majoring in Math and Science. She was especially proud to be the only female chemist working in a Sherwin Williams lab during World War II. A woman of multifaceted talents, Jean was a creative master of lavish needlepoint projects, as well as knitting keepsake pieces for family, friends and infant charities. She was an avid golfer into her eighties. Jean considered herself fortunate to be able to travel around the globe. Her family will cherish the many stories and photos she shared from her various ports of call. Above all else, Jean declared her proudest accomplishment to be her close-knit family. She led by example, passing on her remarkable drive and compassion for life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pacific Garden Mission www.pgm.org 1458 S. Canal Street Chicago, IL 60607 or Crisis Center for South Suburbia www.crisisctr.org P.O. Box 39 Tinley Park, IL 60477. Memorial Service Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am, Palos Community Church 12312 S. 88th Ave Palos Park, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019