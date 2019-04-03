|
Lorene F. Murray, nee McMahon, 93, of Northbrook and Chicago, passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Murray; loving mother of Lorene F. Murray (Thomas) Shanahan; Michael J. (Kelly Craig Jones) Murray, Mary Rita Murray, Michelle Murray (Donald) Vogel, Dr. Thomas E. (Kathleen) Murray and Patricia A. Murray; cherished grandmother of Meaghan Shanahan, Elizabeth, Michael, and Kathryn Vogel, Thomas and Devin Murray; dear sister of George (late Lorraine) McMahon, the late Edward McMahon, Mary (Albert) Muisenga, Joan McMahon, and James McMahon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
