Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene F. Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorene F. Murray Obituary
Lorene F. Murray, nee McMahon, 93, of Northbrook and Chicago, passed away March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Murray; loving mother of Lorene F. Murray (Thomas) Shanahan; Michael J. (Kelly Craig Jones) Murray, Mary Rita Murray, Michelle Murray (Donald) Vogel, Dr. Thomas E. (Kathleen) Murray and Patricia A. Murray; cherished grandmother of Meaghan Shanahan, Elizabeth, Michael, and Kathryn Vogel, Thomas and Devin Murray; dear sister of George (late Lorraine) McMahon, the late Edward McMahon, Mary (Albert) Muisenga, Joan McMahon, and James McMahon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 am until time of the Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of the Brook Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or Journey Care Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now