Lorene M. George-Baskin


1955 - 2020
Lorene M. George-Baskin Obituary
Lorene Mary George-Baskin, 64, a resident of Ingleside, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. She was born July 27, 1955 in Normal, IL to John and Ada George. Lorene worked for NICASA in Round Lake for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and all of her pets. Lorene is survived by her husband of 39 ½ years, Glen George-Baskin, her daughter Leah (Jason) Sandri, her grandchildren Harris and Ambrose Sandri, and her siblings John (Judy) George, Paul (Norman) George, and Darlene Craig. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NICASA or The Ark. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring of this year. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2020
