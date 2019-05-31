Home

Lorenzo Ramirez Obituary
Lorenzo Ramirez, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Emeteria (nee Muñoz); loving father of Maria Ramirez, Anna Maria Ramirez, Jesse Ramirez, Rosita (Kevin) Galardi, Sergio Ramirez and Yolanda (Alexander) Cruz; cherished grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of three. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Clare of Montefalco Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
